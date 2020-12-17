

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to a recent Bloomberg article regarding the potential sale of its Asia Pacific business, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (RRD) clarified that it is not currently engaged in discussions to sell its printing and packaging business in Asia Pacific.



The company said it is focused on its strategy to advance RRD as a leading provider of marketing and business communications and remains focused on executing its long-term strategic priorities - including strengthening its core business, driving revenue performance and improving its balance sheet.



As part of long-term strategy, RRD continuously reviews its business portfolio and periodically explores opportunities to sell portions of its business to increase stockholder value.



At present, the company continues to actively invest for growth in its Asia Pacific business. In addition, the company may consider one or more strategic transactions for any of its businesses in the future, R.R. Donnelley said.



