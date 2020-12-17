Vendors in the flexible foam market are adopting bio-based products for minimizing the harmful effects of these chemicals on the environment. Several market players including BLOOM Holdings are developing biologically sustainable high-performing substitutes to petroleum-based flexible foams to strengthen their position in the market. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the increasing demand for flexible foams from the bedding and furniture industry will also drive the flexible foam market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flexible Foam Market by Type and Region Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio's research report, the flexible foam market is segmented as polyurethane, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others key flexible foam types. Polyurethane flexible foams will continue to grow by over 71% in 2021 with year-over-year growth of 12%. Growing population across regions and high demand for automobiles are the major factors driving the growth of the market for polyurethane flexible foams and will continue to do the same during the forecast period.

APAC will generate growth across all the years of the forecast period between 2019 and 2024. The year on year growth during this period will vary between 6.00% and 7.00%. High population growth in APAC is leading to high demand for bedding and furnishing. Urbanization and industrialization, along with the need for energy-efficient buildings, are enhancing the need for insulation. Some countries in APAC are facing power shortages, forcing domestic and commercial entities to explore ways of conserving energy. Energy efficiency provided by insulation is one of the primary drivers for flexible foam market growth in APAC.

