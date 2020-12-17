Rising urbanization and increasing fast-paced lifestyle of people are demanding healthy and convenient food products such as freeze dried foods. The rising awareness about the nutritional value of these products will also drive the market's growth prospects in the forthcoming years. In addition, Technavio has further analyzed that the advances in freeze dried technology will also drive the demand for freeze dried foods during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005706/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Freeze Dried Foods Market by Product and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get Detailed Freeze Dried Foods Market Insights

According to Technavio's research report, the freeze dried foods market is segmented by freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried beverages, freeze-dried meat, fish, and seafood, and others as key products. Freeze-dried fruits are of superior quality and can be stored for a longer duration at home as their shelf life is much more than dehydrated fruits. The other product segments are further expected to contribute significantly to the market growth.

For further understanding, the freeze dried foods market's present and forecasted supply-demand curve, Click Here to Download a Free Sample

North America led the freeze dried foods market in 2019 and is expected to lead the market by 2024 as well. The rise in demand for food products that can be preserved and are rich in nutrition will significantly drive freeze dried foods market growth in this region over the forecast period. The freeze dried foods market is fragmented. Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., European Freeze Dry, and Freeze Dry Foods LLC are some of the major market participants

Take further assistance from our industry experts for our $1000 Worth of Free Tailor-made reports

Customize for Specific Data

TOC

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Freeze-dried fruits Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Freeze-dried vegetables Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Freeze-dried beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Freeze-dried MFS Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

European Freeze Dry

Freeze Dry Foods LLC

Kerry Group Plc

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

SouthAm Freeze Dry

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Unilever Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005706/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/