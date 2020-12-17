Thales announces the creation of the Thales Speakers Bureau as a platform for its in-house experts to share their experience and demystify the innovations that will shape the world of tomorrow.

With fewer possibilities for face-to-face contact, Thales proposes to create new opportunities to connect with its customers, its ecosystem and the general public, to explain complex and key issues in simple words.

Thales invests 4 billion euros a year in R&D, and a third of its 83,000 employees are directly involved in these projects.

Quantum technology, 5G, cyberdefence, cybersecurity, biometrics, AI, self-driving cars, drones... Thales experts will remove some of the mystery surrounding the technologies that will shape the world of tomorrow.

In a world that continues to grapple with big issues such as mobility in the context of climate change; globalisation in an age of pandemics; the need to ensure safety and security while respecting people's privacy and our added reliance on online interactions at a time when cyberattacks are on the rise, Thales sees technology as part of the solution to the challenges our planet faces. But technology alone is not enough. Today more than ever, we need human intelligence, knowledge, perspective and education, because that is how technology will drive progress and help to build a future we can all trust.

With the launch of Thales Speakers Bureau, the Group is providing a platform for a diverse sample of in-house experts to demystify subjects ranging from quantum technology, 5G, cyberdefence and cybersecurity to biometrics, AI, self-driving cars and drones. Speakers will also include subject-matter specialists with a passion for issues such as sustainable development, frugal AI and autonomous trains, as well as business experts capable of explaining global trends in the transport, space, defence, identity, security, cybersecurity and aerospace sectors.

Through this platform, customers, industry stakeholders, conference organisers and members of the media can call on experts taking part in the Thales Speakers Bureau to share their knowledge and insights on key societal and technological issues. The Thales Speakers' Bureau can be accessed here.

"Our objective is to explain, in simple words, a range of issues that may be complex or difficult to grasp by letting our in-house experts speak. Behind every important topic, there are women and men working away unnoticed. We want to listen to what they have to say and share their unseen expertise as widely as we can, and we hope they will inspire new generations of women and men to be the researchers, engineers and architects of tomorrow's world," said Peggy Nahmany, VP, Communications, Thales.

