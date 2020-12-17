Moody's Analytics has recently won two more awards for our Banking Cloud solution: Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance at the Data Management Insight Awards 2020 and Best Middle-Office Initiative at the 2020 American Financial Technology Awards.

Banks of various sizes are looking for cloud-based options to help them comply with regulatory changes. The cloud-native Banking Cloud performs regulatory compliance as-a-service: Moody's Analytics provides the software and the infrastructure while also managing all the regulatory updates and technical upgrades. Our solution typically brings high quality of service and lower total cost of ownership so our clients can allocate their resources optimally-particularly important amid the persistent economic uncertainty.

Banking Cloud is regularly enhanced, and helps make regulatory compliance and data lineage processes transparent and auditable, which is an area of increasing focus for our clients.

"Our customers have had to respond to many unexpected challenges in 2020," said Maria Cañamero, Director at Moody's Analytics. "We're honored that Moody's Analytics solutions, including Banking Cloud, are helping them navigate this constantly evolving environment. Winning these two awards shows the value we are delivering."

Learn more about the American Financial Technology Awards, where Moody's Analytics also won Best AI Technology Initiative.

These wins add to the industry recognition earned by Moody's Analytics in 2020, now numbering 70 awards.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

