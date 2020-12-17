GROUPE ASTEK: Astek strengthens its position in the e-commerce and digital experience sector with the acquisition of INEAT.

December 17th, 2020

Astek strengthens its position in the e-commerce and digital experience sector with the acquisition of INEAT.

The Astek Group announces the acquisition of the French group INEAT, a specialist in digital experience and e-commerce. With 300 employees in France, China and Canada, INEAT achieves a turnover of 22 million euros.

Thanks to this acquisition, Astek is strengthening its geographical footprint in several key regions of the world. In France, the Group gathers now more than 200 employees in Lille area, and is consolidating its positions in Ile de France, Aquitaine and Rhône Alpes regions by expanding its offering with the support of specialists from INEAT. At the same time, Astek is increasing its presence in Canada and China, by locally reaching together nearly 500 and 100 consultants, respectively.

This operation is part of an ambitious plan to become one of the leaders in the internet, e-commerce and digital experience know-how, in order to support its customers in their omnichannel strategy. The turnover of this activity is brought to nearly 100 million euros, representing about 30% of consolidated turnover.

"We are happy to be part of an international group with significant growth ambitions s and whose strategy is perfectly in line with our ambitions. In a rapidly changing market, it will allow us to accelerate the expansion of our offerings by broadening the customer base" said Cyril Delbecq, co-founder of INEAT and President.

"We are particularly enthusiastic about joining Astek and participating in the Group's ambitious international development project, particularly in North America. In this region, our combined strengths, resulting from the acquisitions of Intitek, Meritek and now INEAT, open very good perspectives", added Yves Delnatte, co-founder of INEAT and CEO for North America.

Julien Gavaldon, Astek Group 's Chairman of the Board, said "INEAT has a recognized expertise in deploying unified commerce strategies and setting up digital experience platforms to support customers. Combined with Astek's skills and customer footprint, this expertise will generate significant technological and commercial synergies. I am therefore delighted to welcome the INEAT teams to the Group."

The Astek Group plans to continue its policy of targeted acquisitions, which, combined with double-digit organic growth (especially internationally), will enable it to achieve €500 million in revenue by 2024.

About Astek

Founded in France in 1988, Astek is a global player in engineering and technology consulting, present on 5 continents. With its expertise in many industrial and tertiary sectors, it supports its international clients in the intelligent deployment of their products and services, and in the implementation of their digital transformation.

Since its creation, the Group has based its development on a strong culture of entrepreneurship and innovation, and on the support and skills development of its 5,000 employees who are committed every day to promoting complementarity between digital technologies and complex systems engineering. Pro-forma of acquisitions, the Group expects to achieve a turnover of 300 million euros in 2020.

https://astekgroup.fr/

About INEAT

Created in Lille in 2006 within the Euratechnologies incubator, INEAT was subsequently established in Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Montréal and Shanghai. INEAT's 300 consultants bring their expertise in e-commerce, digital marketing, Modernworkplace and Social-Media, to many large retail, banking, and luxury clients, such as Auchan, Leroy Merlin, Decathlon, but also Alibaba, Wechat or TikTok. INEAT achieved in 2019 a turnover of 22 million euros. https://ineat-group.fr/

Press contact

Claire Doligez) and Charlotte Le Barbier)

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

Attachment