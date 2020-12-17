Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Savings programme - participation of primary insiders

In reference to the public announcement on 15 December 2020 regarding the savings programme for the employees in SpareBank 1 SMN.



The table below lists new subscriptions from primary insiders of SpareBank 1 SMN participating in the savings programme for 2021. This information comes in addition to the information on programme participation by primary insiders as published on 15 December 2020. The amounts listed are total amounts for 2021. Purchase price and number of equity certificates purchased by each primary insider will be published after the completion of each transaction.

Name Savings amount (NOK)

Christina Straub 6.000

Kjetil Reinsberg 24.000

Vegard Helland 24.000

Astrid Undheim 24.000

Kjersti Hønstad 24.000



Trondheim, 16 December 2020

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel, +47 905 41 672

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act