17.12.2020 | 08:08
Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Issue of Equity

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Atalaya Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) announces that it has issued 801,583 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to an exercise of share options and obligations owed to certain employees.

The Company has been notified that certain employees have exercised options over 768,250 ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Option Shares") and the Company has also satisfied a prior obligation to an employee through the issue of a further 33,333 new ordinary shares of 7.5p in the Company ("Employee Shares").

Application has been made for the 801,583 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (the "Admission") and the dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence on or around 22 December 2020.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, which will rank pari passu with all existing Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 138,140,709. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations to determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the Company.

Contacts:

Newgate Communications

Elisabeth Cowell / Adam Lloyd / Tom Carnegie

+ 44 20 3757 6880

4C Communications

Carina Corbett

+44 20 3170 7973

Canaccord Genuity

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor / James Asensio

+44 20 7523 8000

BMO Capital Markets

(Joint Broker)

Tom Rider / Michael Rechsteiner / Neil Elliot

+44 20 7236 1010

Peel Hunt LLP

(Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown

+44 20 7418 8900

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/621278/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Issue-of-Equity

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
