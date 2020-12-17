EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 17, 2020 SHARES (Record Id 157061) LEHTO GROUP PLC: RIGHTS ISSUE A total of 29,029,967 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 18, 2020. The last day of trading for the new shares (LEHTON0120) is December 17, 2020. Identifiers of LEHTO GROUP PLC's share: Trading code: LEHTO ISIN code: FI4000081138 Orderbook id: 121152 Number of shares: 87,339,410 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260