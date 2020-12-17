DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Agreement for Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and Digital Collectible NFT

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Agreement for Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and Digital Collectible NFT 17-Dec-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Agreement for Gibraltar Cryptocurrency Stamp and Digital Collectible NFT London, UK, 17 December 2020 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF) the Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator, is pleased to announce that it has concluded an agreement with The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Ltd for the creation of a commemorative limited edition Cryptocurrency Postage Stamp (the 'Crypto Postage Stamp') to be released in Q2 2021. The Crypto Postage Stamp will be tied to the release of a blockchain based Digital Collectible, or non-fungible token ('NFT') counterpart, to be exclusively produced by Coinsilium in collaboration with Vietnam-based RedFOX Labs Joint Stock Company (RedFOX) under the terms of a Technical Development and Support agreement announced by the Company on 10 December 2020. Malcolm Pallé, Chairman of Coinsilium, commented: "The Gibraltar Crypto Postage Stamp marks our first venture in the highly innovative NFT space following our recently announced collaboration agreement with RedFOX Labs. "Whilst the market for Digital Collectibles is still at a nascent stage, the activity and pace of growth we are witnessing, particularly in the philatelic market, demonstrates that there are strong demand fundamentals emanating from a new generation of collectors and NFT enthusiasts globally. We also see indications of strong synergies in parallel collectibles marketplaces where potential opportunities in numismatics, gaming, sports, music and art are currently under evaluation." Ben Fairbank, Chief Executive of RedFOX Labs, commented: "This is such a great example of diversified use cases for NFTs. We are thrilled to be working with the Coinsilium team and the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau to produce a unique set of NFTs that showcase Gibraltar and introduce a new audience to this type of collectible. This is the first joint project we undertake with Coinsilium and believe the opportunities to work together span a number of industry sectors and cater to an ever-growing audience discovering NFTs for the first time." The NFT Stamp Market The global philatelic market was one of the first to recognise the potential for integrating NFTs linking real world collectibles to digital assets. In 2019 Austrian Post issued a series of limited edition collectible NFT stamps which sold out within days. This was followed in 2020 by an equally successful enlarged offering. Other NFT collectible postage stamps have been issued in 2020 by the United Nations Postal Administration (UNPA) and Croatian Post. Trading in NFT stamps continues actively on digital marketplaces such as OpenSea, Decentraland, SuperRare, Atomic Hub and Rarible where activity and demand amongst collectors continues to grow. Gibraltar Crypto Stamp and NFT To celebrate the impact that Blockchain technology is now having on the world and Gibraltar's status as a progressive regulatory jurisdiction and global centre of excellence, Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar and The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau Ltd will be issuing a limited edition 2021 commemorative 'Cryptocurrency' postage stamp, dedicated to this revolutionary new technology. Each limited edition Crypto Postage Stamp will be collectible in its own right and will come with a priority entitlement to a limited issue set of companion Digital Collectible non-fungible tokens (NFTs), to be produced by Coinsilium in collaboration with RedFOX. The Crypto Postage Stamp will be available for sale online via the Gibraltar Stamps website and from stamp dealers around the world. The NFT companion series will be available for sale and subsequent secondary market trading on a dedicated Digital Collectible marketplace to be developed on the Atomic Hub platform which will be operated by Coinsilium and RedFOX. The marketplace will derive revenues from listings, sales and secondary market trading of the Digital Collectible NFTs. Both the Crypto Postage Stamp and its NFT counterpart are scheduled for release in Q2 2021. Further details relating to the Crypto Postage Stamp and NTF as well as details relating to their launch will be released over the course of the coming weeks and months. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7785 381 089 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman www.coinsilium.com Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) SI Capital Limited +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain, Open Finance and Crypto Finance venture operator. As the first ever IPO of a blockchain company in 2015, Coinsilium has harnessed its experience and wide-ranging network to invest in leading blockchain projects such as RSK/IOV Labs, Indorse and Blox. In July 2020, Coinsilium executed an agreement with top 100 blockchain protocol company IOV Labs, to establish a 50/50 Joint Venture Company in Singapore to promote and commercialise RSK's products, services and technologies in the Asian markets and to promote the adoption in the region of the RIF token which powers the ecosystem of solutions developed by RSK, their partners and developers around the world. Coinsilium shares are traded on the London-based AQSE Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". For further information please visit www.coinsilium.com [1] or follow @CoinsiliumGroup on Twitter About the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau The Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau is the company responsible for the design, printing, production, marketing and sale of Gibraltar stamps worldwide. Gibraltar stamps have been issued since 1886 and are considered to be highly collectible by the worldwide philatelic fraternity. More than 25,000 collectors in over 80 countries collect Gibraltar stamps and order these stamps direct by either mail order, fax, telephone or through the website www.gibraltar-stamps.com [2]. On average the Gibraltar Philatelic Bureau handles over 35,000 orders per year making it one of the biggest exporters of local Gibraltar products. About RedFOX Labs RedFOX is a blockchain venture builder based in Vietnam, that identi?es and builds successful pure play business models for the Southeast Asian markets. RedFOX works to build, launch and scale high growth ventures in Southeast Asia. Its focus is to unlock the true market potential of the digital economy for high consumer demand services such as e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and e-sports/gaming. RedFOX builds companies that promote Access, Adoption and Application for the Internet Economy. The RedFOX team innovates with emerging technologies, differentiates with superior Customer Experience and Value, and maintains a relentless focus on Digital Inclusion. For further information please visit: https://redfoxlabs.io/ [3] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN LEI Code: 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 OAM Categories: 2.2. 