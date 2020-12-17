As from January 4, 2021 the following companies will change segment at Nasdaq Nordic. Exchan Orderbook. Issuer.Long.Name ISIN Current New ge Code Segment Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO ATORX Alligator Bioscience AB SE0000767 Mid Cap Small 188 Cap XSTO ATT Attendo AB SE0007666 Large Cap Mid Cap 110 XSTO BACTI B Bactiguard Holding AB ser. SE0005878 Small Cap Mid Cap B 741 XSTO BALCO Balco Group AB SE0010323 Small Cap Mid Cap 998 XSTO BHG BHG Group AB SE0010948 Mid Cap Large 588 Cap XSTO BONAV A Bonava AB ser. A SE0008091 Large Cap Mid Cap 573 XSTO BONAV B Bonava AB ser. B SE0008091 Large Cap Mid Cap 581 XSTO BONEX BONESUPPORT HOLDING AB SE0009858 Small Cap Mid Cap 152 XSTO BRIN B Brinova Fastigheter AB SE0008347 Small Cap Mid Cap ser. B 652 XSTO BURE Bure Equity AB SE0000195 Mid Cap Large 810 Cap XSTO CANTA Cantargia AB SE0006371 Small Cap Mid Cap 126 XSTO CATE Catena AB SE0001664 Mid Cap Large 707 Cap XSTO CTT CTT Systems AB SE0000418 Small Cap Mid Cap 923 XSTO JOSE Josemaria Resources Inc. CA48086P1 Mid Cap Small 009 Cap XSTO LIME Lime Technologies AB SE0011870 Small Cap Mid Cap 195 XSTO MCAP MedCap AB SE0009160 Small Cap Mid Cap 872 XSTO MTG A Modern Times Group MTG AB SE0000412 Large Cap Mid Cap ser. A 363 XSTO MTG B Modern Times Group MTG AB SE0000412 Large Cap Mid Cap ser. B 371 XSTO NCAB NCAB Group AB SE0011167 Small Cap Mid Cap 956 XSTO NELLY Nelly Group AB SE0003652 Mid Cap Small 163 Cap XSTO PLAZ B Platzer Fastigheter SE0004977 Mid Cap Large Holding AB ser. B 692 Cap XSTO PRIC B Pricer AB ser. B SE0000233 Small Cap Mid Cap 934 XSTO REJL B Rejlers AB ser. B SE0000123 Small Cap Mid Cap 671 XSTO SECT B SECTRA AB ser B SE0014609 Mid Cap Large 061 Cap XSTO SINCH Sinch AB SE0007439 Mid Cap Large 112 Cap XSTO XSPRAY Xspray Pharma AB SE0009973 Small Cap Mid Cap 563 XHEL AFAGR Afarak Group Oyj FI0009800 Mid Cap Small 098 Cap XHEL HARVIA Harvia Oyj FI4000306 Small Cap Mid Cap 873 XHEL LEHTO Lehto Group Oyj FI4000081 Mid Cap Small 138 Cap XHEL SUY1V Suominen Oyj FI0009010 Small Cap Mid Cap 862 XCSE CBRAIN cBrain A/S DK0060030 Small Cap Mid Cap 286 XCSE DAB Danske Andelskassers Bank DK0060299 Small Cap Mid Cap A/S 063 XCSE GABR Gabriel Holding A/S DK0060124 Small Cap Mid Cap 691 XCSE TCM TCM Group A/S DK0060915 Small Cap Mid Cap 478 XCSE ZEAL Zealand Pharma A/S DK0060257 Mid Cap Large 814 Cap XICE KVIKA Kvika banki hf. IS0000020 Small Cap Mid Cap 469 The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion euro or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million euro and 1 billion euro are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 millon euro. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2022 based on market value in November 2021. For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Global Listing Services Market Research