As from 4 January 2021 the following companies will change market cap segment at Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchang Orderbook Issuer Long Name ISIN Current New e Code Segment Segment -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE CBRAIN cBrain A/S DK00600302 Small Cap Mid Cap 86 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE DAB Danske Andelskassers DK00602990 Small Cap Mid Cap Bank A/S 63 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE GABR Gabriel Holding A/S DK00601246 Small Cap Mid Cap 91 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE TCM TCM Group A/S DK00609154 Small Cap Mid Cap 78 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE ZEAL Zealand Pharma A/S DK00602578 Mid Cap Large Cap 14 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The segment Large Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of 1 billion EUR or more. In the segment Mid Cap companies whose shares have a market value between 150 million EUR and 1 billion EUR are included and the segment Small Cap includes companies whose shares have a market value of less than 150 million EUR. The next market cap-segment revision will take effect in January 2022 based on the companies' market value in November 2021. ________________________________________________________________________________ _____ For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Global Listing Services (+45 33 93 33 66) or Market Research, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Global Listing Services Market Research Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833360