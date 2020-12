BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Swiss National Bank maintained its policy rate and interest on sight deposits at -0.75 percent. The franc changed little against its major rivals following the decision.



The franc was trading at 1.0815 against the euro, 1.1996 against the pound, 0.8837 against the greenback and 116.79 against the yen around 3:35 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SNB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de