

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc. (CNE.L) said that it will pay a special dividend of 32 pence per share amounting to a return of about US$250 million to shareholders following sale of Senegal assets. The special dividend is expected to be paid on 25 January 2021 to those on the register on 8 January 2021.



Cairn said that all government and third-party approvals required under the sale and purchase agreement in relation to the sale of all of its interests in Senegal to Woodside have been received and completion is expected to take place prior to the end of the year.



As per the terms of the deal, cash received by Cairn at completion is expected to be about US$525 million It comprise the US$300 million acquisition consideration and a US$225 million reimbursement of expenditure incurred on the sale assets since 1 January 2020.



A further payment of up to US$100 million will be payable to Cairn if certain conditions are met relating to the date of first production from the Sangomar development and the prevailing oil price at that time.



Cairn noted that share consolidation will reduce the number of its issued ordinary shares by an amount that reflects the value of the Return of Cash to Shareholders relative to the market capitalisation of Cairn prior to the Return of Cash.



