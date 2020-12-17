Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-17 09:44 CET -- According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision made on December 8, 2020, Saunum Group AS up to 1,000,000 shares with nominal value of 0.1 (Saunum Group share, ISIN code: EE3100019753) will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are met: -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- conditional share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange. The aforementioned conditions are met as of 17.12.2020. Proceeding from the above, 1,000,000 Saunum Group AS shares will be admitted to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Friday, December 18, 2020 or on a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name Saunum Group AS ------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name SAUNA ------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code EE3100019753 ------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 1,000,000 ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name SAUNA ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 212182 ------------------------------------------------------------- ICB classification 40203050 Recreational Products ------------------------------------------------------------- List First North Tallinn ------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of Saunum Group AS is Law Firm SORAINEN AS. Saunum Group AS Company Description (in Estonian) is attached to this announcement. First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market. Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833469