

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) said that collections effectiveness was robust in November and remains at 97% of pre-Covid expectations. All of its businesses, excluding Hungary where an opt-out moratorium is in place, delivered a good performance. The company continues to plan for a softening in performance in the coming months.



The company noted that credit issued increased by 1 ppt in the month of November 2020 to 61% of pre-Covid expectations.



The company said, following its actions earlier in 2020 in response to the pandemic, the Polish government is proposing a bundle of further measures, including the extension from 8 March 2021 until the end of 2021 of the temporarily reduced cap on non-interest costs of consumer credit. The proposal would only impact new lending.



The proposals are expected to be debated in the Polish houses of parliament in the coming weeks and may also be referred to the EU for review and comment.



The company said it will update the market with its assessment of the potential financial impact on its Polish business, if and when the proposals are finalised and enacted.



