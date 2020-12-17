Rinri Therapeutics Appoints Terri Gaskell, PhD as Chief Technology Officer

SHEFFIELD, England, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rinri Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing a novel cell-based therapy to restore hearing, today announced the appointment of Dr. Terri Gaskell as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and member of the executive team. Dr. Gaskell brings over 20 years of life sciences R&D experience in both academic and industry roles with a focus on the development and translation of cell and gene-based therapies.

Terri joins from the UK Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGTC) where she has worked for over seven years on the translation of a broad range of candidate therapies, including stem cell derived, alongside underpinning technologies and infrastructure. Her role at CGTC also included advising academics and small companies on the development of advanced therapies.

Prior to this, Terri held senior roles at Cell Guidance Systems and Cellartis AB (now Takara Bio Europe AB) where she was focussed on the development of processes for the expansion and differentiation of pluripotent stem cells for therapeutic use and drug discovery.

Terri received her Bachelor of Science (BSc.) (Hons) in Biochemistry from the University of Dundee and holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from the University of Edinburgh.

Dr Simon Chandler, CEO of Rinri Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted that Dr Gaskell is joining us from CGTC to be Rinri's first Chief Technology Officer. Terri is a very talented technical operations executive who brings to Rinri deep and broad experience that spans across regulatory, process development and clinical trial design. We are excited to add such a talent to our executive team and look forward to her applying her knowledge to help us accelerate the development of our pioneering technology to reverse sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL)."

Dr Terri Gaskell said: "I am excited to be joining the management team at Rinri. I look forward to using my experience in translation of candidate cell therapies to help advance this promising and innovative therapy to the clinic and ultimately achieve the ambition of improving the lives of patients with hearing loss."

Photo available on request

About Rinri Therapeutics

Rinri Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company developing advanced stem cell-based therapeutics to restore hearing. The company's pioneering technology seeks to reverse sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) through the repair of the damaged cytoarchitecture in the inner ear. SNHL is estimated to affect 64 million patients in the US and 34 million in Europe. There are currently no pharmacological treatment options for SNHL patients.

Rinri, is backed by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), UCB Ventures, BioCity and the University of Sheffield. Rinri was founded in late-2018 and is headquartered in Sheffield, UK.

For more information, please visit: www.rinri-therapeutics.com

Contacts:

Rinri Therapeutics

Dr Simon Chandler, CEO

admin@rinri-therapeutics.com

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Sylvie Berrebi, Frazer Hall

rinri@citigatedewerogerson.com

T: +44 (0)20 7638 9571