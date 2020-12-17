

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation remained stable in November, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in October. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent increase.



On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.1 percent in November, same as seen in the preceding month. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 1.5 percent yearly in November and roes 0.1 percent from a month ago.



The core inflation eased to 1.4 percent in November from 1.5 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de