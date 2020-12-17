Wien Energie, Austria's largest regional energy services provider, and RIDDLE&CODE are proud to announce the successful completion of the 'Peer2Peer im Quartier' project that empowers consumers to co-create the future of energy and accelerates the transition to renewable electricity sources.

Viertel Zwei, the modern residential and office location in Vienna, Austria, has been the site of a multi-year project since 2018, with blockchain technology playing a central role. Together with the residents of Viertel Zwei, the two companies developed a smart network of utility providers, grids and consumers to create one of the first P2P energy trading communities in Europe.

"RIDDLE&CODE developed blockchain-based extension that establishes a tamper-proof identity for all devices related to the production and consumption of energy and transforms them into trusted data sources that perform value transactions and settlements," the Founder and CTO of RIDDLE&CODE, Thomas Fuerstner, said."This project allows RIDDLE&CODE and Wien Energie to accelerate the progress toward the new era of energy distribution in which consumers and energy providers work together to create a more resilient, reliable and localised energy network.

"With our energy community project in Viertel Zwei we have been able to implement the Blockchain technology in a consumers context for the first time. We are proud that we are pioneers in this field and that we have successfully accomplished this trading attempt together with RIDDLE&CODE. In the future, Blockchain can play an essential role in the energy industry. The knowledge gained here will be an important cornerstone for further joint projects", Michael Strebl, CEO of Wien Energie, added.

With a blockchain-powered photovoltaic system on the roof of their complex, residents of Viertel Zwei can trade, share or resell the electricity they produce to other residents within the community, monitor their consumption and manage tariffs using a convenient online platform.

RIDDLE&CODE and Wien Energie will not stop there. Together with the Austrian Research Promotion Agency, a research report with the insights from the project will be published in early 2021. Among other topics, the report will explore the benefits of P2P energy trading for consumers and utility providers and the development of new types of markets, such as distributed, local and micro energy markets.

About Wien Energie

Wien Energie is Austria's largest regional energy services provider, providing two million people, approximately 230,000 businesses, industrial facilities and public buildings, as well as around 4,500 farms with electricity, natural gas, heat, district cooling and innovative energy services. Wien Energie produces electricity and heat from renewable energy sources, thermal waste recycling and high- efficiency cogeneration power plants. The company is also active in the field of telecommunications and provides additional energy and infrastructure services.

About RIDDLE&CODE

RIDDLE&CODE is the leading European blockchain interface company that builds hardware and software stacks and brings trusted identity to objects and people. Together with its tier-one clients and partners, RIDDLE&CODE creates new business models for financial markets, energy distribution, mobility and the Internet of Things.

For more information: www.riddleandcode.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005056/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Aysenur Yükselal Aji

aysenur@riddleandcode.com