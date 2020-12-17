Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 648 internationalen Medien
Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion in trockenen Tüchern…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.12.2020 | 10:58
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, December 17

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:ii		Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd
Sedol B933LL6
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: Sale 220,000 sharesX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:iii		EdenTree Investment Management Limited
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:v		7 December 2020
6. Date on which issuer notified:8 December 2020
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:vi, vii		5%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to sharesviii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirectxiIndirectxiiDirectIndirect
GG00B933LL683,990,000.003,990,000.003,770,000.004.62%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
datexiii		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instrumentsxv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration datexviiExercise/
Conversion periodxviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rightsxix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
3,770,000.00 4.62%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:xxi
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:

13. Additional information:
14. Contact name:Jenny Nolan
15. Contact telephone number:0207 6807623

Note: Annex should only be submitted to the FCA not the issuer
Annex: Notification of major interests in sharesxxii
A: Identity of the persons or legal entity subject to the notification obligation
Full name
(including legal form of legal entities)		EdenTree Investment Management Limited
Contact address
(registered office for legal entities)		Beaufort House
Brunswick Road
Gloucester
GL1 1JZ
Phone number & emailTel: 0207 5287364
www.edentreeim.com
Other useful information
(at least legal representative for legal persons)
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable
Full name
Contact address
Phone number & email
Other useful information
(e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)
C: Additional information
For notes on how to complete form TR-1 please see the FCA website.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.