

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate declined marginally in November, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent in November from 7.8 percent in October. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.8 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 421,000 in November from 430,400 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 19.9 percent in November from 20.7 percent in the prior month.



The employment rate remained unchanged at 67.1 percent in November. The number of employed persons was 5.062 million.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 8.6 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de