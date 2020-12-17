

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone consumer prices declined for the fourth straight month in November, final data from Eurostat revealed Thursday.



Consumer prices were down 0.3 percent on a yearly basis in November, the same rate of fall as seen in October and in line with the preliminary estimate published on December 1.



Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 0.2 percent in October. The rate came in line with the flash estimate.



The annual fall was largely driven by the weakness in energy prices. Energy prices declined 8.3 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices slid 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of food, alcohol and tobacco increased 1.9 percent annually and that of services were up 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in November, as initially estimated.



