At holiday meals this month, many will take a moment to appreciate their families and friends, the roofs over their heads, and the food on their tables but few will talk much about how that food was produced, let alone the remarkable scientific research and innovation that made it more sustainable and kept it fresh longer.

An estimated one-third of all food produced globally is lost or goes to waste after it is grown. More sustainable crops and food production practices can improve the use of land, soil health and the management of water resources -- and help in the fight against climate change.

Syngenta Seeds, part of Syngenta Group, is a leader in research and development dedicated to making the vegetables on our plates tastier, healthier and more accessible for every human. For years, the company has been breeding crops like cherry tomatoes to have superior taste, color and shelf life; cucumbers to be stronger and healthier, needing less water and less fertilizer to grow; and resilient cabbages to grow well in dry climates.

"Our global team of scientists and breeders are focused on seeds tailored to the needs of farmers around the world, so they can grow healthy, nutritious vegetables for your table," said Matthew Johnston, Global Head for Syngenta Vegetable Seeds and Flowers. "These vegetable seeds also help address sustainability in reducing food waste, minimizing harvest losses, increasing climate resilience and improving crop management."

Sustainability represents a major focus for Syngenta Group across all of its business units, especially when it comes to reducing food waste and the resources needed to produce the crops that feed the world.

One important way to reduce food waste is to develop plant varieties that offer exceptional shelf life and transportability like the cherry tomatoes that grow from the seeds we sell to growers in markets throughout the world.

"Our innovation is focused on anticipating the needs of a changing world," added Johnston. "For example, our cherry tomatoes look great and taste great, but what's really remarkable is that they retain their taste and crunchy texture for three weeks after harvesting a week longer than most varieties. That means that more of them will make it into grocery markets and onto tables in time to be enjoyed as part of a family meal."

Any effort to grow vegetables sustainably ultimately depends on the availability of plant varieties that can survive and thrive while ensuring growers are getting more out of their crops over the long-term. Several varieties of peppers offered by Syngenta Seeds feature naturally occurring genetic traits that are bred to make them resistant to many common plant diseases. This makes them an excellent choice for organic farmers in particular, who are limited in what techniques they can deploy to protect their crops in the field.

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds is proud to employ exceptional scientists and plant breeders who manage a portfolio of 30 crop species and over 2,500 varieties of vegetables, uniquely developed to help keep plants healthy and help growers in every part of the world maximize their yield potential, ultimately making it easier for families everywhere to enjoy healthy, nutritious vegetables at mealtime.

