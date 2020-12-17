Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.12.2020
Gewaltiges Weihnachtsgeschenk für Börsianer! Megatransaktion in trockenen Tüchern…
PR Newswire
17.12.2020 | 12:28
Drivers Hit the Road with Lassa Snoways 4 in Heavy Winter Conditions

Snoways 4, Lassa's new generation winter tire, is ready to hit the roads for a solid performance and safe driving whatever the conditions. Lassa Snoways 4, with proven success in tests carried out in the criteria of handling, braking and aquaplaning in winter conditions, is also greatly appreciated by the drivers for its increased wear life.

ISTANBUL, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under its Lassa brand, Brisa presents its new pattern design Snoways 4 for drivers who prefer to travel without compromising on durability, safety and high performance in harsh winter road conditions. Lassa Snoways 4 winter tires stand out for both increased wear life and performance in wet, snowy and dry conditions.

Drivers Hit the Road with Lassa Snoways 4 in Heavy Winter Conditions

Having proven its success in TUV SUD tests, Lassa Snoways 4 delivers superior performance compared to its competitors in wet braking, aquaplaning and lateral wet grip without compromising on its snow and dry driving performance. Thanks to the new pattern structure with multiple inclined grooves and three-dimensional sipes, it now offers greater wet and snow performance compared to previous pattern designs.

With its reinforced shoulder structure, this new generation tire, which has improved resistance against cuts & chippings and increased wear life, has a modified pattern of wide dimensions to prevent aquaplaning. With the addition of Snoways 4's 58 sizes of up to 20-inch, Lassa achieves 93% coverage of European lamellen winter tyres market.

Lassa Snoways 4 challenges the winter worldwide

Lassa Snoways 4, which is the choice of drivers who prefer safety and peace of mind driving in winter conditions, hit the roads in various markets; from Russia to Ukraine, from Finland to Germany.

Lassa Snoways 4 is developed by considering the road conditions of target countries, as well as consumer driving habits and customer expectations, and continues to enjoy sustainable success in international markets,

Lassa Snoways 4 - New Generation Winter Tyre: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uBnitk5Hv20

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388243/Lassa_Snoways_4.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967404/Lassa_Tyres_Logo.jpg

Lassa Tyres logo

© 2020 PR Newswire
