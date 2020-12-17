

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation eased in November, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.6 percent increase in October. In September, the index rose 0.5 percent.



Education cost gained 4.8 percent yearly in November. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and health grew 2.6 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for clothing and footwear, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance decreased 5.0 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 3.4 percent in November.



