

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England's monetary policy announcement is due at 7:00 am ET Thursday. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 825 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound firmed against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 140.29 against the yen, 1.2030 against the franc, 1.3611 against the greenback and 0.8988 against the euro as of 6:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de