

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.50 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $1.36 billion, or $2.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.43 billion or $2.17 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $11.76 billion from $11.36 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.43 Bln. vs. $1.32 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.17 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q1): $11.76 Bln vs. $11.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $11.55 - $11.95 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.02 to $8.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ACCENTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de