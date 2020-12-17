Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (TSXV: EMH) (OTCQX: EMHTF) ("Emerald") has launched and made its first shipment of its new SYNC 100 CBD oil to the province of Saskatchewan. Shipments to Alberta and BC are scheduled for next week, with product expected to be available for purchase online and in licensed stores before the new year.

This natural flavoured whole-flower cannabis oil is made with all-natural ingredients and vegan, 100%-organic, palm-free coconut oil. The product uses a new integrated dropper that makes dosing easier and more precise. Packaged in 20 mL bottles, it offers 100.9 mg/g of CBD and only 2.8 mg/g of THC.





Emerald's SYNC product line now consists of SYNC 100 and SYNC 25 CBD Natural, SYNC 30 THC Mango, and SYNC 15 CBD Mint Chocolate. The flavoured oils also include plant-based terpenes that enhance the user experience.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the highest potency CBD oil to be offered to Canadian consumers in the legal recreational market. This potency significantly reduces the volume of product required to achieve a higher desired dose level, providing convenience and economy for consumers, and we believe this new offering will be well received by consumers seeking health and wellness benefits from cannabis products available through the recreational channel," said Riaz Bandali, President and CEO. "We continue to develop new cannabis products that fulfill different desired forms of consumption, including convenient new single-use formats, and look forward to launching multiple innovative products in early 2021 that we believe can uniquely resonate with our targeted consumer segments."

