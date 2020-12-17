

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Mills (GIS) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $688.4 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $580.8 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $4.72 billion from $4.42 billion last year.



General Mills earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.06 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97 -Revenue (Q2): $4.72 Bln vs. $4.42 Bln last year.



