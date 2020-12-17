Fresh Food Packaging Market worth $95.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Fresh Food Packaging Market by Material (PE, PP, Paper, Aluminum, BOPET, PVC), Pack Type (Converted Roll Stock, Gusseted Bags, Flexible Paper, Corrugated Box), Application (Meat Products, Vegetables, Seafood, Fruits), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Fresh Food Packaging Market size is projected to grow from USD 79.8 billion in 2020 to USD 95.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025.

Packaging plays a vital role in keeping the product fresh, damage-proof and acts as an efficient marketing tool. The fresh food packaging market has been growing in tandem with the growth of the food packaging industry. The fresh food packaging market is segmented based on material, pack type, application, and region. The growth of fresh food packaging has been witnessed due to the growth in the meat products and vegetables application.

In terms of value, the polypropylene segment is projected to account for the largest share of the Fresh Food Packaging, by material, during the forecast period.

Polypropylene (PP) has a clear, glossy film with high strength and puncture resistance. This material is not affected by changes in humidity. It has moderate permeability to gases and odors and a higher barrier to water vapor. These properties enable the use of polypropylene in the production of a wide variety of food & beverage packaging solutions.

Converted roll stock to be the largest pack type of the Fresh Food Packaging.

Converted roll stock is widely used in the form of bags, pouches, and sachets, among others. Converted roll stock is made from raw materials, such as polyesters, adhesives, silicone, tapes, plastics, rubbers, liners, and metals, to create new products. The roll materials vary in size and weight as per the product requirement. Converted roll stock is the most common pack type used in fresh food packaging.

The meat products application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Meat products are the largest and fastest-growing application in terms of both value and volume. The growing disposable incomes have fueled the demand for convenience food items, which is, in turn, driving the fresh food packaging market. The increasing awareness regarding the nutritional value of meat products and changing eating habits are also boosting the demand for fresh food packaging.

The APAC region leads the Fresh Food Packaging Market in terms of volume.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for fresh food packaging during the forecast period. Increase in demand for convenience by consumers and concerns about food product safety are some of the major reasons that could drive the fresh food packaging market in the region. However, the fresh food packaging market faces restraints such as stringent government rules and regulations regarding raw materials, which hinder the growth of the market.

Major players operating in the global fresh food packaging market include Amcor PLC (Australia), Interntional Paper Company (US), WestRock Company (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Coveris (Vienna), DuPont (US), DS Smith PLC (UK), Mondi PLC (South Africa), Silgan Holdings Inc. (US), Sonoco Products Co. (US), Schur Flexibles (Austria), Anchor Packaging Inc. (US), Printpack Inc. (US), Bomarko Inc. (US), Packaging Corporation of America (US), Graphic Packaging Holding Co. (US), Ampacet Corporation (US), Ultimate Packaging Limited (UK), and Temkin International Inc. (Utah).

