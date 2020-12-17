Copenhagen, December 17, 2020 Exchange Notice Index factor 3 Based on the development of the net consumer-price index from May 2020 to November 2020 the new index factor 3 has been calculated and will take effect on December 31, 2021: Index factor 3: 280,858 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Poul Erik Egeberg, poul.erikegeberg@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=833506