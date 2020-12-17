Mobiquity Technologies Integrates with BritePool to Solve for Third-Party Cookie Elimination

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / With the inevitable erosion of third-party cookies by the advertising industry, brands seeking to maintain highly successful practices in programmatic media buying need continued innovation in identity resolution to succeed. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:MOBQ), a leading provider of next-generation advertising technology, has integrated BritePool's identity solution to create a joint offering that will continue to transform the global digital programmatic media ecosystem.

With this partnership, the two companies are launching cookie-less targeting using BritePool's identity management solution and Mobiquity's Advangelists platform in order to help advertisers and publishers solve the identity crisis quickly and efficiently.

"This integration is an important step in the development of a superior cookie-less offering for advertisers," said David J. Moore, CEO of BritePool. "It enables Mobiquity to offer accurate reach, true frequency capping, and precise, log-level metrics in programmatic advertising."

The BritePool integration works by making verified matches between publishers and advertisers bidding within Mobiquity's Advangelists platform, increasing the precision of the audience and allowing advertisers to operate with increased accuracy and privacy in a cookie-less world.

"Growing consumer privacy trends and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) legislation are now colliding with the advertisers' need to increase performance of their advertising dollars," said Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies. "BritePool sits at the intersection of these dynamic market forces, enabling us to increase the fidelity of our audience targeting and remain privacy compliant in an ecosystem where cookies are quickly eroding."

By integrating with BritePool, Mobiquity is expanding addressability on audiences who were either previously unidentifiable or restricted due to the industry's evolution away from digital third-party cookies, providing greater scale and performance of advertising campaigns. The result is a higher-value targeted advertising for brands and publishers alike.

Moore concluded, "We are pleased to have Mobiquity's Advangelists platform as the third North American DSP to deploy the Britepool ID, joining Adform and MediaMath as industry pioneers."

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), www.mobiquitytechnologies.com, is a next-generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest location-based audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995.

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements express or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, changes of competition, possible loss of customers, and the company's ability to attract and retain key personnel.

