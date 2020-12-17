Groundbreaking EEG sensors now available for the UltraCortex, the world's leading research headset

Neurotechnology startup Conscious Labs supplied ThinkPulse, its dry active electro-encephalography (EEG) electrode system, to OpenBCI, Inc. for its market-leading UltraCortex headset.

ThinkPulse is an active EEG sensor system delivering research-grade signal quality with the comfort of a consumer-grade product. Thanks to flexible polymeric dry sensors, it is designed to conveniently augment the standard electrode set of the Ultracortex and enhance the user experience, allowing long recording sessions.

Julien Dauguet, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Conscious Labs: "ThinkPulse has been crafted with R&D engineers, hackers and makers in mind. They have been waiting for an electrode system with superior comfort to help them gather larger datasets and develop new BCI applications faster"

Conor Russomano, Founder and CEO of OpenBCI "We are very excited to be partnering with Conscious Labs to be adding active electrodes to the OpenBCI product offering. The ThinkPulse electrodes are state-of-the-art and will open up many new possibilities for neurotechnology researchers and developers!"

The product is available exclusively on OpenBCI's store at $299 with limited quantities available.

About OpenBCI, Inc.

OpenBCI has been creating open-source tools for biosensing and neuroscience since 2014. OpenBCI's mission is to lower the barrier to entry for human-computer interface technologies, while ensuring that these technologies are adopted into the consumer landscape in an ethical way that protects user agency and mental health. Based in Brooklyn, NY, the company's hardware and software products enable a global community of scientists, designers, artists, and engineers to further our understanding of the human body and mind. For more information about OpenBCI, visit https://openbci.com.

About Conscious Labs

Conscious Labs is a neurotech startup based in Paris and Limoges, France. The company develops noninvasive brain-sensing technology for head wearables. Its growing team is led by Julien Dauguet, PhD with a career in neuroscience at Harvard Medical School and CNRS (France) and Aksel Piran, a serial entrepreneur who brought to life leading-edge innovations in VR and gaming.

