Halberd Corporation Pursues Extracorporeal Radio Frequency Treatment Against Covid-19

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Halberd Corp. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced they are pursuing development of their latest treatment variation in the fight against COVID-19. Halberd's provisional patent application, "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radio Frequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus," was filed last month. The procedure is designed to treat infected blood which has been dosed with a specific antibody compound and then exposed to tuned radio frequencies in an extracorporeal manner.

The treatment methodology entails using a specifically created antibody conjugated with a radio frequency reactive (metallic) moiety which binds with the target antigen (SARS-COV-2 or any other identified virus or disease antigen) in an extracorporeal mixing chamber. The infected patient's blood would pass through the mixing chamber where the antibody-metallic moiety binds with target antigens in the blood. The conjugated antibody-antigen-metallic moiety compound would then be subjected to specifically tuned radio frequency (RF) signals designed to destroy the target antigen. Any residual material would be filtered from the blood before being returned to the patient. This conjugation-irradiation-filtration process would be conducted in real-time on a continuous flow basis, much like kidney dialysis.

Dr. Mitchell S. Felder, inventor of this technology and consultant to Halberd Corporation's Scientific Advisory Board, stated, "I believe this methodology could be extremely successful in not only treating patients severely affected by COVID-19, but any number of blood-borne or cerebral spinal fluid afflictions and diseases."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO, added, "We have examined a number of extracorporeal treatment variations, and this one seems to have the most universal application. This process only requires that we create an antibody which has an affinity to the target antigen and can bind with the designed metallic moiety. Once fully developed, this methodology could theoretically end the possibility of any and all future infectious pandemics. This revolutionary technology is designed to preclude the possibility of any potential resistance by any infectious pathogen - tuberculosis, malaria, sepsis, etc."

The details of the Halberd-ASU research contract can be viewed here.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly-traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Halberd's Articles of Incorporation prohibit the company from issuance of convertible debt which would result in dilution. See the company's Articles of Incorporation here.

The company holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus," and, "Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission Of Covid-19 Between Humans," "Nasal Spray to Prevent the Transmission of Covid-19," and "Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19 Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus." Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

