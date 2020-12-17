With a strong track record in the areas of tolling and smart urban mobility in the region, Kapsch TrafficCom has been successful with new tolling and advanced traffic management solutions for tunnels and highways in recent months.

In Mexico, Kapsch has been awarded a contract to implement an electronic toll collection system for the "MRO Paquete Noreste" highways in the country's northeastern region. This is one of the busiest highway networks in the country. Kapsch's SmartTOLL solution will upgrade the current system over a distance of 350 km with twelve plazas and 64 lanes. Eliminating cash payments and implementing electronic toll collection has been a growing trend in Latin America, amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it ensures safer and faster transit.

In Ecuador's capital of Quito, the country's first Multi-Lane Free-Flow (MLFF) toll collection system went operational in November. In partnership with a local company, Kapsch was in charge of the supply and installation of the toll gantry equipment on one of the main access routes to the city as well as the operational back office. The new toll system replaces toll plazas. They were causing heavy congestion at the Guayasamin Tunnel during rush hours, as drivers had the option to stop and pay the toll charges in cash. The new four-lane free-flow toll gantry is also reversible, allowing for changes in traffic direction according to the current demand.

In Colombia, Kapsch has been operating successfully for three years, winning several significant toll and ITS projects. In September, the company celebrated its first ITS delivery. In Medellín, the country's second largest city, the advanced traffic management system DYNAC ensures state-of-the-art security in two 460-meter-long tunnels that were built as part of a substantial urban transformation project, Parques del Rio. The system collects real-time traffic data and delivers it to the control centers, allowing operators to detect and respond to congestion, incidents, and emergency situations.

Additionally, Kapsch has recently been awarded the implementation of the DYNAC and SmartTOLL systems for Colombia's new Río Magdalena Highway. The company is responsible for the supply, installation, configuration and commissioning of the electronic equipment and software of the ITS system on one of four road sections.

