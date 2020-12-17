

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $200.44 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $40.42 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $245.24 million or $1.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.3% to $7.83 billion from $7.51 billion last year.



Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $245.24 Mln. vs. $163.63 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.60 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $7.83 Bln vs. $7.51 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JABIL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de