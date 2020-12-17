

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Food and Drug Administration has advised that the extra doses found to be available in some Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine vials can be used, politico reported.



The full use of available vaccine doses may boost the country's vaccine supply by up to 40 percent.



Each Pfizer vaccine vial is supposed to contain five doses after dilution, while politico reported that pharmacists have found that there are extra doses for a sixth or even a seventh person. However, some pharmacists threw away hundreds of leftover vaccine doses for fear of violating FDA rules regarding the vaccine usage.



FDA spokeswoman Abby Capobianco stated that the FDA is advising health care providers that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable from each vial due to the public health emergency, pending resolution of the issue.



Meanwhile, a Pfizer spokesperson responded that the company cannot recommend such usage. Pfizer and FDA also said the leftover vaccine from separate vials should not be mixed due to contamination risk.



Politico quoted Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo as saying, 'The amount of vaccine remaining in the multidose vial after removal of 5 doses can vary, depending on the type of needles and syringes used. At this time, we cannot provide a recommendation on the use of the remaining amount of vaccine from each vial. Vaccinators need to consult their institution's policies for the use of multidose vials.'



In the U.S., the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine commenced on Monday morning, as the first doses of the vaccine was administered to health care workers and nursing home staffs.



Following the approval from the FDA, Pfizer shipped 2.9 million doses to 636 sites across the country.



