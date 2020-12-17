Compounding Guru Andrew Hanna Continues to Provide Top-Quality Patient Care Amid COVID-19

Cornwall-based pharmacist, Andrew Hanna has recently been recognized by his fellow peers as an exemplary member of the medical community.

CORNWALL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Prominent compounding pharmacist, Andrew Hanna continues to provide quality pharmaceutical care amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Known locally as the 'compounding guru', Andrew's primary goal is to bridge the gap between patients and doctors by cultivating a supportive network of healthcare professionals. With an unparalleled enthusiasm for his industry, he works alongside physicians and patients to develop comprehensive treatment plans.

While 2020 has presented a series of unprecedented challenges, Andrew Hanna remains committed to providing ongoing patient care. Additionally, his continued efforts have recently been recognized by his fellow peers.

"As a member of the medical community, I believe it is my responsibility to foster supportive relationships while providing exceptional patient care," states Andrew. "I am grateful to be recognized for my ongoing commitment to my craft. I consider myself an active participant of one's healthcare plan and work diligently to help my patients live happier healthier lives."

Andrew continues to live up to his title of 'compounding guru' with many patients traveling from across the country to have their medications compounded by him.

"I always say that compounding combines science and chemistry with the role of a traditional pharmacist. I work to create personalized medications for my patients in a safe and controlled space. Every individual is different, which is why every dosage is specifically tailored to their unique needs."

In light of recent events, his pharmacy has also established a Patient First Virtual Care program. According to Andrew, the new online platform allows patients to check if the medication they require is in stock, helping to avoid long lineups.

"Our pharmacy strives to look for accessible solutions for our patients. While we are still operating at a normal capacity, we are also searching for ways to make the patient experience easier, especially during these unprecedented times."

As someone who values patient care above all else, Andrew Hanna remains a trusted industry name. It has been a year full of challenges, however, local pharmacists continue to play an essential role in the healthcare landscape.

For more information on Andrew Hanna please visit his official website here.

About Andrew Hanna

Andrew Hanna is a highly successful compounding pharmacist based out of Cornwall, Ontario. As a certified pain educator, Andrew specializes in patient education and creating individualized pain management therapies. Having held various professional positions, he brings a wide-range of expertise and knowledge to his current role. Renowned for his empathetic nature and unique skill set, Hanna is considered an industry leader in pharmaceutical compounding.

