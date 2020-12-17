Affluence Corporation: OneMind Technologies SL has successful launch at GITEX2020 in Dubai

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative Edge Cloud, Internet of Things and 5G enhancing technologies, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies SL concluded a very successful debut at the GITEX2020 tradeshow in Dubai under the Affluence Corporation banner.

"GITEX2020 was the perfect opportunity for OneMind Technologies to present the intelligent IoT solutions we develop. We met with principals from ongoing sales opportunities as well as our current partners who brought us numerous new prospects said OneMind's CEO Stephane Eyme. "We were able to showcase OneMind's expanded product line which includes solutions for Smart Airports, Smart Hospitals, Smart Shopping Malls and Smart Arenas. With the ongoing pandemic it is essential for all of these facilities to be able to monitor and report on multiple and complex data feeds in real time."

"Stephane and his team made some excellent connections at GITEX2020", said James E Honan, Jr, CEO of Affluence Corporation. "The global smart cities market size is expected to grow from USD 410.8 billion in 2020 to USD 820.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.8% (Source: MarketsandMarkets September 2020). The Smart City Market encompasses several sectors such as health care, transportation, energy, and security and the modular capability of our technology enables us to address each segment." said Honan.

"The OneMind solution is already being implemented around the globe through strong partnerships with Dell, Orange Business Services and ST Engineering. We are rapidly developing our solution to run in an edge computing environment. Analyzing data closer to where it is collected provides huge benefits in terms of cost and efficiency and will ensure dramatic performance improvements such as faster speeds, improved data capacity and lower latency" said Eyme.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction, smart airport, and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. https://onemindtechnologies.com/

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on edge computing and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affluence.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations: info@affucorp.com

720-295-6409

