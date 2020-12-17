Freeze Dried Fruits Market Driven by Growing Demand for Natural Ingredients in Bakery & Confectionary Products: Future Market Insights

Market players becoming more cautious and focusing on thorough examination of aromatic and herbal plants to diminish the chances of contamination.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2020 / Future Market Insights: The freeze dried fruits market is slated to expand at CAGR of 7.3% over the assessment period, 2020 to 2030. The mounting demand in the food & beverages sector is likely to remain a primary growth driver. Freeze dried fruits complement extended shelf-life without conceding on the nutritional value, which is why their uptake is increasing particularly amid health conscious customers.

"Huge focus on food derived from natural resources is boosting market players to launch several freeze dried fruits, including berries, orchard and citrus fruits, exotic & tropical fruits, along with others. Furthermore, they are progressively eliminating preservatives and synthetic flavors and substituting them with natural colors, and flavors." concludes the FMI analyst.

Key Highlights

North America will remain the frontrunner in the global market, trailed by Europe & East Asia.

Conventional nature is at present leading in contract to organic segment in the market.

Whole freeze dried fruits category will remain lucrative among other product types accessible in the market.

Orchard and citrus fruits are majorly preferred owing to their indefinite health benefits and their abundant accessibility.

B2B will remain majorly preferred sales channel among others in global market.

Drivers

Upsurge in number of bakeries and confectionaries are boosting the demand for freeze dried fruits

With increasing health concerns amid consumers and preference towards natural flavor is impelling the market growth.

Growing need for sustainable, cost-effective, and healthy food solutions will fuel the sales of freeze dried fruits in the foreseeable future.

Restraints

Prone to contamination by bacteria and toxigenic fungi can lead them to vitiate over time, hence challenging sales in the market.

High cost of freeze dried fruits can be a major deterrent to the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has influenced the food & beverages sector which is the significant end user of freeze dried fruits market. In spite of decreasing sales owing to limitations imposed to curb the virus spread, the market is likely to expand in the foreseeable years.

Moreover, the closing down of several sales channels such as convenience stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, B2B sales channels, specialty stores, along with others has weakened the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key market players in freeze dried fruits are relying on launching an extensive range of products to boost their customer base and attain a competitive edge. A few of them are engaged in several health benefits which are high in demand amid consumers.

Major market player identified in the global market are Kerry Group Plc, Chaucer Freeze dried, European Freeze Dry, Crispy Green, OFD Foods ,LLC, Harmony House, Paradise Fruits, Mercer Foods, Freeze Dry Foods, , Molda AG, Van Drunen Farms SARAF Foods ltd., Kanegrade Ltd and Watershed Foods, LLC.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the freeze dried fruits market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights based on nature (organic, conventional), product type (whole, diced, powdered/granulated), end use (food & beverages products (breakfast cereals, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, nutritional bars & supplements, powdered beverages, snacks), retail (household)), fruit type (berries (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, cranberry, others), exotic & tropical fruits (mango, papaya, apple, guava, banana, cantaloupe), orchard & citrus fruits (kiwi, pear, peach, lemon, orange, grapefruits, others)), sales channel (B2B, B2C (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience store, specialty store, food & drinks specialty store, independent small grocery store, online retail)), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

