

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday, manufacturing solutions provider Jabil, Inc. (JBL) provided earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter, and initiated outlook for the full-year 2021, above analysts' estimates.



For the second quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.82 per share and core earnings in a range of $0.83 to $1.03 per share on net revenue between $6.2 billion and $7.8 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenues of $6.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects core earnings to increase to $4.60 per share on net revenue in the neighborhood of $27.5 billion.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $4.08 per share on revenues of $26.58 billion for the year.



