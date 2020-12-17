DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 17-Dec-2020 / 13:24 GMT/BST Shares in the following company have been suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market at the request of the Company: Black Sea Property plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: BSP ISIN: IM00BYQLTS50 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1156041 17-Dec-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e4a7018ef5ccd9df04cc421e55262f82&application_id=1156041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

