Spin Announces Cutting Edge On-Vehicle Artificial Intelligence (AI) Platform To Bring Sidewalk Riding and Parking Detection Technology to Cities Across the United States and United Kingdom

Exclusive International Partnership with Drover AI Uses Machine Learning To Detect Improper Sidewalk Riding and Parking of E-scooters with an Expected Accuracy Rate of Better than 95%

Cities Can Leverage Insights Gathered by Spin for Infrastructure Planning and Improvement

New York City Could be the First to Receive Large-scale Deployment of this Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin, the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company, today announced an exclusive partnership to incorporate Drover AI 's PathPilot technology into the next generation of Spin's best-in-class Spin Insight e-scooter monitoring platform for cities in the United States, United Kingdom and other regions around the world in 2021.

Spin Insight Level 2, powered by Drover AI's groundbreaking computer vision and machine learning platform, equips Spin's vehicles with a camera, an array of sensors, and on-board computing power. By leveraging powerful Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, Drover's technology is highly adaptive and easily scaled to new environments, allowing an e-scooter to understand its surroundings in real time and assist riders in making safe riding decisions.

This week, Spin included Spin Insight Level 2 in a proposal for the first time as part of the e-scooter permit application for New York City. If Spin is awarded a permit in New York City, the City will receive the first large-scale deployment of Spin's sidewalk riding and improper parking solution- starting in the Spring.

"Spin is proud of its record of collaboration with cities to develop solutions that benefit their citizens. We are excited to partner with Drover, who have proven to have the best-in-class micromobility AI technology, to power Spin Insight. This is Spin's latest step in building trust in e-scooters among consumers and cities by enabling technology that creates a safer riding experience for riders and pedestrians. With nearly all municipalities prohibiting scooter use on sidewalks, Spin Insight data- in combination with Spin's in-app mapping technology that enables riders to find routes that maximize bike lane use- can be used as a key tool by cities to help enforce local regulations and promote safe riding behaviors in dense, urban environments like New York City," said Derrick Ko, Chief Executive Officer at Spin.

Additionally, the technology will enable Spin to share accurate insights with cities about the prevalence and location of sidewalk riding and bike lane riding, which can be used to identify potential congestion issues and road damage and highlight areas that may benefit from infrastructure improvements.

Akin to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that use on-board sensors to help automobile drivers park, brake, and stay in their lanes, Spin Insight Level 2 has the ability to combine the latest in sensor and artificial intelligence technologies to enable local regulation compliance enforcement and create a safer experience for riders and pedestrians. "We are building the ADAS for micromobility. Spin Insight Level 2 is designed to create a safer riding experience, with the potential to unlock everything from slowing speeds on sidewalks to forward-collision warnings." said Derrick Ko, Chief Executive Officer at Spin.

"In a unique approach, Drover's use of edge-based machine learning produces a highly nimble and scalable solution that doesn't depend on availability of GPS, ground truth information or network-based validations. We are very excited to be working with Spin in this effort to deploy Drover's AI-powered technology in the rapidly evolving micromobility space with the ultimate goal of ensuring safe, responsible and compliant deployments for all stakeholders in cities," said Christian Scheder-Bieschin, Co-founder & Chief Executive Officer at Drover AI.

Spin will continue to build off of this technology and its Spin Insight platform to further enhance vehicle durability and safety. Future capabilities are planned to include ADAS-like features such as detecting wrong-way riding, adjusting vehicle speed based on riding conditions, and collision warnings.

To download the press kit containing visual assets, visit this link .

Spin Insight Spin Insight Level 1

Capabilities: Today

Spin Insight Level 1

capabilities were first

launched in 2017. This

includes: Spin Insight Level 2, Powered

by Drover AI's PathPilot: Spring

2021

Spin Insight Level 2 unlocks new

capabilities including: Future Levels ? Dynamic control of top vehicle speed, including no-ride and slow-ride zone detection

? Virtual parking and no-parking zone support

? Tip over detection

? Theft and hacking deterrence, including:

- Unexpected behavior detection

- Wheels auto-locking and throttle deactivation

- Audio alarms



? Real time feedback from onboard sensors to monitor the health of critical vehicle elements, including but not limited to the battery voltage and temperature

- Battery

- Motor

- Control board systems

- And more ? Real-time sidewalk riding detection triggering audible warnings for the rider and pedestrians nearby

? Real-time bike lane riding detection

? Real-time scooter/bike rack detection for proper parking validation

? Riding behavior and infrastructure insights to enforce local regulations and promote safer riding ? Enhanced vehicle monitoring system for improved durability and lifespan, with machine learning (ML) based predictions

? Wrong-way riding detection system

? Forward collision detection system

About Spin

Headquartered in San Francisco, Spin is one of the leading micromobility companies and a unit of Ford Mobility. Spin has been recognized for launching the first stationless mobility program in the United States and was instrumental in crafting the world's first mobility permit system. As a trusted and reliable partner, Spin currently operates electric scooters in many cities and universities nationwide in the U.S. and Europe. Spin consists of a diverse team of experienced professionals from government and private sectors, and the transportation advocacy world, all of whom are committed to fulfilling the company's mission--giving people the freedom to move and bringing people, communities and their urban environment closer together. https://www.spin.app

About Drover AI

Drover specializes in advanced AI-based IoT solutions for last-mile transportation designed to elevate the performance of fleets while exceeding the regulatory requirements of the cities that host them. Drover's product, PathPilot, delivers granular infrastructure distinction even in the absence of often unreliable GPS data allowing for unparalleled location awareness and the ability to take corresponding actions. Drover enables a safe and intelligent experience through technology in order to help ensure the long-term success of micromobility as a sustainable and integral part of urban transportation. For additional information, visit www.drover.ai or email hello@drover.ai

Spin Press Contact

Maria Buczkowski

Senior Communications Manager

maria.buczkowski@spin.pm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387785/Spin_Scooter.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1387786/Spin_Logo.jpg