

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Camp Chef called back about 20,600 units of Camp Chef portable stoves for potential fire hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said that an internal part of the gas regulator component of the stoves can have a sharp edge that can wear or tear a hole in the seal causing gas to leak out of the top of the regulator, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves Camp Chef portable stoves with model numbers MS40A, MSHP, or MSGG, with component gas regulators date coded 1923 through 2030 inclusive.



The MS40A stove is aluminum with the Mountaineer name printed on the front, the MSHP is black and red with EVEREST 2X printed on the front and the MSGG is black and red with the Rainer 2X logo printed on the front.



The company has received 26 reports of gas leaking from regulators. However, there have been no injuries reported till date involving the stoves.



The company said customers should immediately stop using the recalled Camp Chef Stoves and contact Camp Chef to obtain a free gas regulator replacement kit.



The Camp Chef Stoves were made in China and imported in to the U.S. by Hyde Park, Utah-based Logan Outdoor Products LLC, d/b/a Camp Chef.



They were sold at sporting goods stores and Walmart stores across the U.S. from August 2019 through September 2020 for a price ranging between $150 and $300, depending on the model.



