Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First Autograph Collection Hotel in Swiss Alps

NEW YORK and FLIMS, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort ("Waldhaus Flims"), an iconic alpine resort in Flims, Switzerland, today announced a partnership with Marriott International to bring its Grand Hotel and Villa Silvana into Autograph Collection's diverse and dynamic portfolio of hotels that champion values of vision, design and craft. Waldhaus Films Wellness Resort, Autograph Collection will mark the portfolio's first hotel in the Swiss Alps. The Waldhaus Flims and Autograph Collection hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 10 to celebrate the opening. The Waldhaus Flims' ownership and management remain unchanged.

Originally established as an alpine summer destination spa hotel in 1877, Waldhaus Flims is situated in the heart of the Swiss Alps, an hour from Zurich and three hours from Milan and Munich. The closest airport, Zurich, is just an hour and a half away by car. Waldhaus Flims Wellness Resort offers 107 rooms, numerous meeting and conference areas and the exquisitely designed Belle Époche Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 400 people. Waldhaus Flims is centered around Waldhaus Park, Switzerland's largest hotel park with wide open meadows, quiet walking paths and panoramic mountain views. The resort also boasts four Gault & Millau and Michelin-awarded restaurants featuring gourmet Italian, Lebanese, Thai and other international cuisines, in addition to a whisky and cigar bar, a specialty gin bar and an atmospheric wine cellar.

The year-round resort is well-suited for outdoor activities during every season from skiing and snowboarding to golfing, hiking and mountain biking on the picturesque local trails - Waldhaus Flims has something for everyone. The region is home to rich alpine scenery, including pristine lakes such as nearby Lake Caumasee, known for its curative properties, as well as the Rhine Gorge and the Tectonic Arena Sardona, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The resort also offers a five-star Spa equipped with a modern fitness facility, multiple rejuvenating pools and world-class treatment rooms which combined, provide the most innovative aspects of spa and wellness culture.

With the support of Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG"), which acquired the property in December 2015, Waldhaus Flims has embarked on major renovations, restoring its five-star rating. Since 2016, state-of-the-art technology has been implemented throughout the resort, the main lobby was remodeled and the renowned Waldhaus Spa was updated. Additionally, each of the resort's four restaurants, as well as the rooms and suites in the Grand Hotel and Villa Silvana, were renovated to provide a more contemporary look and feel.

"With a rich tradition of hospitality dating back nearly 150 years and a keen understanding of what luxury means in the 21st century, the Waldhaus Flims remains the preeminent hotel and resort in the Alps region," said Burkhard Wolter, General Manager of the Waldhaus Flims. "We constantly strive to offer revitalizing, memorable, top-quality experiences to each of our guests and are thrilled to join Autograph Collection Hotels. This partnership is a testament to our impressive staff and first-class hospitality, and together with ZCG and Autograph Collection, we look forward to building on our strong momentum. As the winter season progresses and activity in snow sports reaches its peak, we are eager to share this iconic property with new and returning guests from around the world."

James J. Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG, commented, "When we partnered with the Waldhaus Flims, we set out to establish a leading destination for luxury in the Swiss Alps. Since that time, we have completed major renovations and significantly grown the team, transforming the Waldhaus Flims into a world-class resort with five-star amenities. This partnership with Autograph Collection Hotels is an exciting next step in Waldhaus Flims' growth trajectory and will further enhance our ability to deliver an unparalleled experience to visitors."

About Waldhaus Flims

The Waldhaus Flims Alpine Grand Hotel & Spa is a historic, alpine resort located in the town of Flims, approximately 140 kilometers from Zurich in the heart of the Swiss Alps. Opened in 1877, the Waldhaus Flims exemplifies the successful integration of tradition and innovation in the art of hospitality. The resort offers an array of winter and summer activities including skiing, snowboarding, golfing, hiking and mountain biking. The Waldhaus Flims has nearly 150 rooms, features a leading spa and wellness program that includes a fitness center and more than 13 treatment rooms, renowned restaurants and lounges and offers the largest event space in the region.

In 2017, the Waldhaus Flims was named Best Hotel Spa in Switzerland at the 2017 European Health and Spa Awards, as well as one of the best Swiss Wedding Hotels of 2017 at the Wedding Award Switzerland event. The hotel also joined the Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. in 2017, an organization that represents the world's finest, one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and spas, and is a member of Virtuoso, a global network of the top luxury travel agencies. For more information, please visit www.waldhaus-flims.ch/en or visit us on Instagram.

About ZCG

Z Capital Group, LLC ("ZCG") is a leading, privately held, global investment firm with approximately $3.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses. ZCG Principals have had a successful track record in private equity and credit for over twenty-four years. ZCG's investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies. For more information please visit www.zcg.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson / Julia Sottosanti

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388304/waldhaus_covid2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1388305/Waldhaus_Flims_Grand_Hotel_winter_06_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/450239/Waldhaus_Flims_Logo.jpg