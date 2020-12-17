IFS is Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice is a recognition of vendors by verified end-user professionals, taking into account both the number of reviews and the overall user ratings

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) for product-centric enterprises.

Gartner defines a product-centric cloud ERP suite as a set of products encompass operational ERP (supply chain and manufacturing-related functionality, etc.), financial management, purchasing, human capital management (HCM), as well as industry-specific capabilities such as configure-to-order (CTO), make-to-order (MTO), field service management (FSM), enterprise asset management (EAM) and product life cycle management (PLM). Learn more here.

The following are examples of IFS customer reviews from Gartner Peer Insights:

"Robust flexible ERP to support our growth and continuous improvement initiatives" - Enterprise Architecture and Technology Innovation, Manufacturing

"Flexible ERP solution with modern UI and up-to-date Core-Technology" - Manager IT, Services

"IFS is a trusted partner of our organization" - CIO, Energy and Utilities

"A World Class ERP System That Is Dependable, Agile And Hyper-Fun To Use!" - CEO, Manufacturing

"We believe that being named 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for cloud ERP is proof of our unflinching commitment to providing capabilities that are valuable to our customers," IFS Chief Customer Officer Michael Ouissi said. "We firmly believe that the main reason why our solutions continue to resonate so well in the market is because we systematically and proactively gather customer feedback for the purpose of enhancing our technology and services. We see distinctions such as this one as a testament to the success of our approach."

CONTACT:

Natalie Sutton, IFS Head of External Communications. Phone: +44 (0)1784 278222, press@ifs.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-is-recognized-as-a-2020-gartner-peer-insights-customers--choice-for-cloud-erp-for-product-centri,c3257030

The following files are available for download: