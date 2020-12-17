KR1 plc - Update on Revenue from Polkadot Staking Yields

17 December 2020

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Update on Revenue from Polkadot Staking Yields

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to provide an update on the Company's revenue from staking activities on Polkadot ("DOT"). KR1 has generated a further 141,564.69 DOT since the last staking update announcement in August 2020, all of which have been sold at an average price of US$5.63 per DOT token, realising US$796,942.58.

KR1 has generated more than 194,631.69 DOT from staking yields over the last six months since Polkadot migrated to a 'Proof-of-Stake' network on 18 June 2020. The Company has now realised the entirety of its generated DOT staking yields to date, which netted the Company a total of US$991,745.54. The Company plans to maintain its staking of a large majority of its DOT position to continue generating revenues for the Company's operations going forward.

The Company takes a long-term view on the price of DOT, implementing a strategy where, if the asset price is under pressure and below a certain price threshold, the Company will not liquidate its accruing staking yields and postpones the realising of yields until the market recovers. This strategy has led to a more favourable average realised price of US$5.63 per DOT token for this Polkadot staking revenue update, versus an average daily price of US$4.67 per DOT token if the Company had sold its yields on a daily basis.

As at the date of this announcement, KR1's total holding of Polkadot tokens is 3,498,842.45 DOT after the realisation of all staking yields.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director & Co-Founder of KR1 commented:

"A healthy flow of staking income without any capital expenditure allows us to take full advantage of the growing excitement in the digital asset markets. Once again, we have been very successful in achieving great average prices for realising the Company's staking yields with our strategy to time market conditions. The momentum in the Polkadot ecosystem has been very encouraging, with a major surge in community participation and new features like Polkadot's 'parachain auctions' and cross-chain communication coming closer to release."

