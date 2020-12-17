Melbourne, Victoria--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) - Helio Lending Pty Ltd, a privately held company based in Australia, which has built a unique and propriety platform enabling loans secured by certain cryptocurrencies, is pleased to announce it has established San Francisco as its home base for US operations. In addition, the Company is excited to announce the hiring of Min H. Kim former Director of Marketing at Huobi U.S., the U.S. strategic partner of Huobi, a top cryptocurrency exchange. Ms. Kim has also served as Senior Director of Marketing and Business Development at Cred, Inc. a cryptocurrency lender as well as an early employee at TRON Foundation in Business Development. Ms. Kim began her career working with Tim Draper at Draper University, a pre-accelerator program for entrepreneurs. As Senior VP Global Business Development for Helio Lending, Ms. Kim is responsible for establishing and managing the Company's day-to-day US operations. In particular, she will oversee the expansion of Helio Lending's US operations, its cryptocurrency loan portfolio, and its partnerships.

Ms. Kim commented, "Having had the pleasure of meeting the Helio Lending team, Directors, and Advisors, I am truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve in such an important role for Helio Lending. I have spent the majority of my career in building relationships within the crypto space and was fortunate enough to have crossed paths with, and learn from, some of the most successful crypto entrepreneurs who are considered pioneers in the space. I am a firm believer that crypto collateralized lending is here to stay as one of the fastest growing mainstream use cases. The total addressable market is in the Billions. Helio Lending's lending platform offers scalability with a competitive product offering of lower rates and higher LTV. All of which made choosing to join Helio Lending a no-brainer."

John O'Shea, Helio Lending Founder, Chairman and CEO stated, "We recently announced our intent to commence hiring with expansion plans into the US and are pleased to show progress on both fronts. We've established San Francisco as our home base in the US and are enthusiastically pleased to announce the hiring of Min Kim to head up our US operations. Min's resume and accomplishments as a self-starter, entrepreneur and advisor to dozens of startups in the crypto space speak for themselves. We look forward to a mutually rewarding endeavor as we enter 2021 with some solid momentum and a crypto-lending industry that is bursting at the seams. In other news connected to Helio expanding and establishing operations in the US, the Company has engaged counsel to perform exploratory due diligence on a possible change of control transaction through which Helio Lending would potentially merge with a US publicly listed company and become the majority shareholder."

Bio - Ms. Min H. Kim: SR. VP Global Business Development, Helio Lending USA.

Ms. Kim is a leading blockchain, cryptocurrency and crypto-lending expert and advisor, having guided the growth of numerous companies in the crypto space. Min has engaged with more than 30+ startups in the crypto space as a marketing and partnerships consultant including some of the largest crypto startups out of India, Vietnam, China, and Russia. Ms. Kim currently serves as SR.VP Global Business Development for Helio Lending where she is overseeing the expansion of Helio Lending's operations and cryptocurrency loan portfolio, as well as establishing North American operations for the Company. Most recently she served as Head of Marketing and Business Development at Cred, Huobi US, and was the first U.S. employee at TRON Foundation. From the early days of her career, she has surrounded herself with some of the most successful and influential crypto business leaders including having begun her crypto career working with Tim Draper on blockchain initiatives.

A Dartmouth College graduate, Ms. Kim is fluent in four languages and has a passion for entrepreneurship and social networking. Ms. Kim is the founder of BLOCULTURAL (pronounced, block-cul-tu-ral) an advisory company that specializes in planning blockchain events and assists crypto companies with marketing, PR, community building, and coordinating investor dinners.

About Helio Lending

Founded in 2018 by our Chairman Mr. John O'Shea, Helio Lending is a cryptocurrency lender, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia under an Australian Credit License.

Helio lending provides holders of certain cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

Helio Lending takes care of the entire lending process, and will give holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) safe and secure access to fiat funds, without selling any of their cryptocurrency. Beginning with KYC and AML checks, arranging lending agreements, securing collateral in insured cryptocurrency wallets, funding loans, monitoring the value of the cryptocurrency assets and servicing the terms of each individual contract on a 24/7 basis.

Using Distributed Ledger Technology allowing transaction and settlement without counterparty risk, Helio Lending enables holders of digital assets to use certain digital assets as collateral. Helios Lending' technology electronically monitors the price of the Approved Digital Assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple to allow access to these credit and fiat currencies.

For more information, please visit: https://heliolending.com/.

