KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Adding to Keywords' US$50m acquisition of High Voltage Software earlier in the week, it has announced a further two smaller acquisitions: Indigo Pearl, a UK PR agency specialising in the video games sector, and Jinglebell, a Milan-based studio that provides audio recording, music production and sound design for video games and advertising. Keywords is to pay up to £2m for Indigo Pearl, 1.1x FY20e revenues and 7.1x FY20e adjusted EBITDA, and up to €1.8m for Jinglebell, equating to 0.9x FY20e revenues and c 18x FY20e EBITDA. This takes Keywords' tally to seven M&A deals this year, with six in H220. With substantial net cash and €100m of undrawn facilities, we see no reason for the company's deal making to slow in FY21.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...