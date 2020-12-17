On August 22, 2019, the shares in SpectrumOne AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On November 5, 2020, the Company published its interim report for the third quarter 2020 with information on the Company's financial situation. On November 26, 2020, the Company published a press release with information on the outcome in exercise of warrants, raising the Company approximately 65.3 MSEK before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (SPEONE, ISIN code SE0006994448, order book ID 110094) and the warrants (SPEONE TO3, ISIN code SE0014400149, order book ID 200963) in SpectrumOne AB (publ) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB